Club leaders have brought pizzazz to Villages groups devoted to jazz

Barbara and Walter Griffith had been moved into their Village of Poinciana home for about a week when a woman came down the street in a golf cart.
“Hi, neighbors,” she said. “Do you like jazz?”
Barbara and Walter said yes, and the woman said, “The jazz club meets tonight at Allamanda.
I’ll pick you up at 6.”
You could say the rest was history.
“We’ve always been music freaks, but jazz has always been there for us,” Walter said.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.