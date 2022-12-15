Club helps make holidays happen for kids

Once a year, the friends in the Amigos Sports Club come together to take care of families.
Club president David Lindsey started the Adopt-a-Family program within the group 14 years ago when he founded the Amigos Sports Club.
“We are a social club, but we’re also a charitable club,” Lindsey said. “We collect money from members and people in The Villages to help us with this every year.”
The Amigos Sports Club’s Adopt-a-Family program donates tens of thousands of dollars each year, splitting the money up among about 150 children.
This year, the club has 165 kids to help, and the group is still in need of donations to hit its $25,000 goal.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.