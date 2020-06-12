Club gets together with a field trip

Anne Lambrecht brought The Villages Garden Club North’s meeting to her home.
After being away for a couple of months, several members of the club reunited Wednesday morning at the group leader’s house in the Village of Calumet Grove to tour her garden.
“I’m happy that they’re here,” Lambrecht said. “It’s nice to share your hobby and the things that you love.”
Every June, before the group takes a break for the summer, a club member offers to show off their garden to the other members. For this year’s tour, Lambrecht took the spot.
Lambrecht estimates she has thousands of different plants in her large garden, set on a cul-de-sac lot.
