Club enjoys socially distant golf cart trip

As a way to maintain social distance during their club meetings, the Ladies of Pinellas took their monthly meeting outdoors and on the road.
The club is a neighborhood group for women who live in the Village of Pinellas, and decided in October to turn their tradition of visiting new areas of The Villages into a regular event.
The women met at Big Cypress Recreation Center on Thursday morning in the parking lot, lining their golf carts up single-file. Club organizer Elise Brennan was at the front of the line to lead the way.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.