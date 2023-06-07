Club enjoys deep sea fishing opportunities

With coasts beckoning from all corners of the state. The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club serves to bring members out of their shells and onto the ocean waters.
At Everglades Recreation, club president Ken Jagodzinski is kicking operations into high gear with ideas born from the suggestions of club members, plus a few of his own.
“We’ve grown, and we’ve gone through a lot in the last year and a half that I’ve been president,” said Jagodzinski, of the Village of Pinellas. “Now we’re looking to change things up. For example, we’re looking at offering longer haul fishing trips.”
Because deep sea fishing necessitates being far, far from shore, a prerequisite is having a boat, a friend with a boat or a charter.
