Club continues to donate despite missing meetings for most of year

The On Wisconsin club met for the first time since early 2020 on Nov. 23 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The group played a game that was possible with social distancing, and members discussed their recent donation as a club.
On Nov. 12, club President Wanda Lund delivered donations to the Wildwood Food Pantry and Operation Shoebox. Despite the club not meeting for months, members still collected at least $1,000 for their 2020 charity effort.
Lund was grateful to see club members, including six new members, but she was more grateful to know the club was full of such generous people.
“We dropped off the money and a lot of food we collected,” she said. “Getting to help others made the club still feel like we were a group because we worked on a common goal together.”
