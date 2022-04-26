Clown Alley recognized as Alley of the Year

A clown dressed in a curly red wig, colorful suspenders and oversized shoes recently gave a very serious award to The Villages Clown Alley 179.
Louise “LuLU” Carnesale, the American South East director of the World Clown Association, presented the group with its Alley of the Year award for 2022 during the April meeting at Savannah Center.
“We were ecstatic,” club President Annemarie “Ravioli” Prioriello said. “We always knew we were good, but now we have validation.”
