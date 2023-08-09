Clown Alley celebrates International Clown Week

To celebrate International Clown Week during the first week of August, several members of Clown Alley 179 visit different locations to bring a little joy to people in the community.
As part of the festivities, the resident clowns visited businesses in Spanish Springs, Lake Sumter Landing, Brownwood Paddock Square and Sawgrass Grove. They led a parade throughout Lake Sumter Landing Market Square on Sunday. On Monday, the group closed out the fun by receiving a proclamation from the Town of Lady Lake.
