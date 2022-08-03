Clown Alley 179 hosting several events in honor of International Clown Week

One of The Villages’ oldest clubs, Clown Alley 179, is celebrating a big holiday, International Clown Week, this week and sharing the fun with the community and surrounding areas.
With International Clown Week in full swing, members hope to bring others a lot of smiles and laughter while also recruiting a few new clowns into the fold.
“We’re just always clowning around,” Marjean “Scrappy” Goulet said. “I think we need more joy in our life. There’s so much going on in the world. If we get to take away some of that (stress), even for 15 minutes, I think we’re a better world for that.”
International Clown Week is celebrated Aug. 1-7 to recognize the efforts clowns across the world put in just to make people laugh.
On Monday, members of Clown Alley attended the Lady Lake Town Commission meeting where they received a proclamation recognizing International Clown Week, which was established by President Richard Nixon in 1971.
On Tuesday, members of the group entertained folks visiting Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.