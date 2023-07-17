Clothing shop sells comfortable, stylish apparel

With attentive staff and a large selection of upscale fashion, Lime Light Boutique gives each customer a personalized shopping experience.
Owners and staff share the common goal of helping everyone who walks through the doors look their best with help from a wide variety of apparel, accessories and more to offer.
“When you come in, we offer every single customer a personalized shopping experience,” said owner Kim Quintana. “We want to help them find something that makes them feel the best they can.”
Quintana took over ownership of Lime Light Boutique, which is at 1037 Canal St., in September and made changes that customers have loved.
