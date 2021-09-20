Close games, big days highlight week that was

Every week in the fall season, softball teams play nearly 100 games in The Villages recreation leagues.
Here are some of the top games and top players for the week that was in softball around The Villages.
Games of the Week
On Tuesday in Ladies’ Division 1, the Unicorns and Just Bat battled to a close finish. Both teams entered the early-season match-up with one win on the season. The Unicorns headed into the top of the sixth inning down 5-4, and after putting up two runs to take a lead, Just Bat answered to tie the game. The teams traded runs again, each scoring one in the seventh to push the game into extra innings. In the eighth, the Unicorns scored for the third inning in a row to take an 8-7 lead and then closed it out on defense, vaulting to the top of the league standings.
On the men’s side, Division 1 saw its own barn-burner Wednesday. The Giants and Warhawks faced off at Saddlebrook Softball Complex in a high-scoring affair, needing a full nine innings to determine a winner. The Warhawks emerged victorious 19-18. The teams combined for a total of 55 hits in the contest. John Rebardo, of the Warhawks, sent the game to extras with a two-run single in the seventh. The walk-off win came from Jim Wiegand, who drove in the game-winning run with his fifth single of the game.
