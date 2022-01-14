Clifton Cove Putting Course opening today

The newest piece of The Villages’ expanding golf collection opens for play this morning, when the Clifton Cove Putting Course welcomes the public to get things rolling across its freshly manicured turf adjacent to the Ezell Regional Recreation Complex.
“I think it’s another facility that’s packed with enjoyment,” said Ken Roshaven, executive director of golf services for The Villages Golf & Tennis. “It’s another amenity in that area that’s getting released to (golfers), and it should be a lot of fun.”
The 18-hole amenity, split into two nines, opens at 9 a.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Though most players are likely to bring their own putters and balls, equipment is available for checkout at the Ezell center.
