Clergy talk bringing community together

The church’s role in social justice and community issues was the focus of a panel discussion Jan. 20 at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages.
New Covenant UMC Senior Pastor the Rev. Harold Hendren moderated the discussion, which brought together pastors from The Villages, Lady Lake and Leesburg. It was put together by New Covenant UMC’s Changing Hearts Initiative ministry, which aims to improve communication and build better relationships with diverse groups of people in the tri-county area, and to change hearts as referenced in
God’s word.
“It was the efforts of our Women’s Prayer Circle that made both the Changing Hearts Initiative and these panel discussions a reality,” Hendren said. “The initiative was established to take a hard look at issues of racial inequality, hatred and prejudice in the tri-county area.”
