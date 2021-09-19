Claymaking Villager encourages others to share their talents

Estelle Brauer has always had a passion for teaching others how to work with the fun, creative medium of polymer clay.
She used polymer clay as a school counselor to help students express themselves through art when they could not do so verbally and as an after-school activity for children in middle school.
Brauer, of the Village of Gilchrist, kept up polymer claymaking as a hobby when she moved to The Villages and joined The ClayMates, a Villages club for polymer claymakers. When she was volunteering through her synagogue at HarborChase Senior Living, she suggested teaching a polymer clay class to residents.
The senior living center agreed, and it started Brauer’s journey teaching seniors how to relax, have fun and flex their creativity while making polymer clay creations.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.