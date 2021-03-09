Classical concert to feature music by Mozart, Moscardi

There are many reasons to be excited about this month’s Villages Philharmonic Orchestra Classical Concert, according to award-winning pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi, who will be featured in the show.
The concert, slated for 3 and 7 p.m. Monday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, will feature Mozart compositions and the first performance with orchestra of Luca Moscardi’s Concertino Op. 13a For Piano and Orchestra, with guest pianist Pompa-Baldi.
In-person performances are sold out, but patrons can catch the 7 p.m. performance via livestream at thevillagesphilharmonic.org.
The orchestra will contain the full range of instrumental voices, with fewer musicians onstage, said VPO founder and conductor Pasquale Valerio.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.