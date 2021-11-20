Classic Albums Live perform a faithful tribute to ‘Rumours’

Guitarist of Classic Albums Live, Shain Honkonen, performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” on Monday at Savannah Center.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

A performance of “Rumours” deserves the attention to detail with which the album was recorded. And Classic Albums Live delivered with a note-for-note performance of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album and more of the “best of” Fleetwood Mac on Monday at Savannah Center.

“Rumours” earned Fleetwood Mac a Grammy for Album of the Year and became one of the best-selling albums of all time. Classic Albums Live performed the album cover to cover, from “Second Hand News” to “Gold Dust Woman.”

Die-hard fans of the group found the performance pleasing in its attention to the smallest detail. And with a careful decrescendo, some songs simply faded out like they do on the album.

