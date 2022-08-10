Class shows aspiring scribes the ABCs of calligraphy

Artist Marilyn Gray’s Japanese brush pen glides across her paper as she demonstrates a form of calligraphy for a Lunch and Learn program for the Village Art Workshops.
And like any good instructor, she spent time working with each participant to help them form the fluid shapes.
Though this is her first time instructing in The Villages, she has taught at the Gainesville Fine Arts Association, Levengers in Delray Beach and a few other places in South Florida. Gray started doing calligraphy in 1988.
“I love this because it’s an art form that’s more left-brained,” Gray said. “It’s easier for me to write letters than to figure out what to do with a big paint brush.”
Beverly Hennessy and •Wanda Boyd, co-directors of the Village Art Workshops, noticed Gray’s calligraphy when she came to one of their workshops.••“She did some calligraphy on the side of her piece, and it was amazing,” said Hennessy, of the Village of Woodbury.
They found out more about her mastery of the art and asked her to come back to help instruct a class, which was part of the Lunch and learn summer programs.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
