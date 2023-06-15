Class is in session at new Show Kitchen

The Villages continues to provide new experiences for residents, and the newest one begins next week.
The Villages Show Kitchen, located inside The Market at Sawgrass Grove, opens its doors Tuesday. Scott Copeland, executive chef of food and beverage at The Villages, will lead the first cooking demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., assisted by kitchen manager Kimberly Schwind.
