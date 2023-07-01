Claret Junior Tour back in The Villages for major event

Several of Central Florida’s top junior golfers head to The Villages this weekend in search of a major victory.
The Claret Junior Tour’s TCL/DeSantis Junior Open Championship takes place Saturday and Sunday at Glenview Champions Country Club. The tournament features several packed divisions, with the top overall golfer taking home the tour’s prized Claret Jug trophy.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.