Clarendon and Richmond recreation open on same day

Two recreation facilities are now open in the Village of Richmond. Richmond Recreation features a dog park, bringing the tally in The Villages to eight — giving the community more dog parks per capita than any other city in Florida. The location also includes an adult pool, bocce, shuffleboard and corn toss. Clarendon Recreation is rich with outdoor opportunities such as pickleball, tennis, sand volleyball, beach tennis, shuffleboard, pedestrian paths, outdoor exercise equipment and a resort-style family pool. “Two recreation areas opening up on the same day shows how invaluable the lifestyle opportunities are for our residents and how they embrace it,” said John Rohan, The Villages’ director of recreation and parks.
