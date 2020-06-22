Civilian investigators free deputies for other work

Don’t look for a star on the uniform of that person taking an accident report.
In January, The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office initiated a program using Community Traffic Investigators, or CTIs, to perform such chores as taking routine vehicle crash reports, traffic control, parking enforcement, including handicap spot enforcement and clearing fire lanes and other duties.
The CTIs free deputies to spend more time on the road dealing with actual crimes, according to Sergeant Christopher Thibodeau, who’s in charge of the program for the sheriff’s office. Traffic crashes with serious bodily injury or death are generally turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol for investigation, Thibodeau said.
CTIs are not sworn officers, so they don’t make traffic stops or chase suspected criminals. However, they can issue citations for issues arising from their investigations.
