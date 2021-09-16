Civilian crew blasts off on historic flight

Space is not just for professional astronauts anymore. The launch of Inspiration4, the first mission to space involving an all-civilian crew, demonstrated that a seat at the table — or in this case, a seat on the rocket ship — is possible for anyone. Inspiration4’s four-person crew flight from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule lifted off Wednesday. The all-civilian mission stands apart from other recent human crewed space launches because the crew will orbit the Earth. Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson and Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos launched into the edge of space in July aboard suborbital vehicles, with their trips lasting less than 10 minutes.
