Civil War study group learns about naval history

The “Gone with the Wind”-inspired setting at the Savannah Center provided the perfect backdrop Tuesday for The Villages Civil War Study Group’s lecture on naval history.
President Jerry Hasson said even though this is the 160th anniversary of the war’s beginning, interest in the Civil War continues to be very strong, as evidenced by the socially distanced crowd of more than 80 attending the lecture.
Hasson said the Confederate government was formed in February 1861 and, over the course of the war, more soldiers died from dysentery, pneumonia and typhoid fever than from the battles.
Hasson introduced the group’s treasurer, Ted Rackowski, who is also a founding member of the 19-year-old club, for his presentation on “The Naval War in Europe: Part 1,” with Part 2 following on March 2.
Rackowski centered his lecture around the 800-page personal history of Cmdr. James Dunwoody Bulloch, who is known as the man who supplied ships to the Confederacy.
