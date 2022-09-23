City starts Adopt-a-Teacher program

Fruitland Park’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to take some pressure off teachers at Fruitland Park Elementary with a new program called Adopt-A-Teacher.
Recreation assistant Cindy Copen said the donation program helps facilitate community support for teachers.
“We kind of brainstormed together the idea of the program by how many businesses within the community already support the teachers, including the churches,” Copen said. “If there are all these businesses that want to provide support and there’s already teachers in need, why not make a project where we can coordinate these businesses with teachers that need help?”
The program’s goal is to help teachers save money on supplies they made have had to purchase out of pocket.
