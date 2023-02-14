City Commission gives go-ahead to next phase of Middleton

The Wildwood City Commission gave the green light for construction to begin on more homes at Middleton.
Commissioners at their Monday meeting unanimously approved the final plat for 319 single-family homes that will make up Unit 2 in the family neighborhood.
Middleton will be built next to The Villages south of Central Parkway as a separate community with its own unique amenities.
