Citizens First rallies for OT victory in polo’s return

Polo returned to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown in thrilling fashion Sunday afternoon in The Villages.
The season-opening weekend finale featured no shortage of excitement, with Citizens First rallying late to swipe an 8-7 overtime victory over Fross & Fross.
The two teams met after dispatching Galaxy Home Solutions in preliminary action of the round-robin event, before Citizens mustered two goals — one with 20 seconds left in regulation and the game-winner in the extra frame — to claim the first title of the 2020 fall season at the club.
“I think we came together and we all really brought the best out of everybody else,” said Wadi Gomero-Cure, who suited up in the No. 1 position for Citizens First and earned Most Valuable Player honors. “We worked hard all weekend long to play together and it was a real team effort, and that’s what it takes to win.”
