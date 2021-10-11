Citizens First Bank swipes polo win late

Alfredo Guerreno, right, with Citizens First Bank, hits the ball as Brad Limehouse, with Arden’s Fine Jewelers, chases during Friday's polo match at The Villages Polo Club.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Prior to the start of The Villages Polo Club Cup weekend finale on Sunday, public address announcer Dale Gavitt told the near-capacity crowd that jersey changes would be coming at the end of the first chukker of play.

The colors donned by dueling Fross & Fross and Citizens First Bank were just too similar to the naked eye.

And as it turned out, it was a request that ultimately was indicative of the back-and-forth, evenly-matched action to come.

