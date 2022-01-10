Citizens First Bank surpasses milestone with $3B in deposits

Citizens First Bank continues to reach new milestones.
The Villages' hometown community bank surpassed $3 billion in total deposits for the third quarter of 2021. It is the first time in the bank's 30-year history that it has reached that number.
The number is much more than just a dollar figure, said Lindsey Blaise, the bank's president and CEO.
"The milestone means a lot to the bank because of what that number represents,” she said. "While banks are often measured in terms of total deposits or total assets, what matters to us are the individual relationships that add up to those numbers.”
