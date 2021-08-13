The various government entities in the tri-county area are moving toward finalizing their budgets for the next fiscal year.
It may be summer time, but for local governments, it's budget season.
Right now, cities and counties across Florida are finalizing respective budgets for the next fiscal year. The tri-county area is no exception, and the cities of Wildwood, Fruitland Park and Lady Lake, as well as Lake, Sumter and Marion counties, have budgets in various stages of progress.
