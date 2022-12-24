Ciotti to give talk on Florida history

Jack Ciotti wants to show people a part of Florida’s history that they may not have known about.
“Florida played a role in both the American Revolution and the American Civil War, and it was on the losing side both times,” Ciotti said. “It was a British colony during the Revolutionary War, and it was a Confederate state during the Civil War.”
In these two 90-minute classes, “Florida During the Civil War” and “Florida During the Revolutionary War,” Ciotti puts the focus on civilian life in the state throughout these two time periods.
