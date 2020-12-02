Churches to hold special ‘Blue Christmas’ services

For some people, the holiday season is tough. It could be for a variety of reasons, whether it’s the death of a loved one or anxiety over COVID-19.
Two churches are hoping to help those feeling down during the holidays by hosting special “Blue Christmas” services this month. The Blue Christmas service, which can be found in some Western Christian denominations, is a worship experience honoring those who have lost loved ones and/or are experiencing some kind of grief or stress. The service traditionally takes place during the Christian Advent season, which runs from Nov. 29-Dec. 24 this year.
Lady Lake United Methodist Church hosts its Blue Christmas service at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at 109 W. McClendon St. The Rev. Debbie Casanzio, who became pastor of Lady Lake UMC earlier this year, will lead the service.
“This is a service for those who may not be feeling the fullness of the Christmas season,” she said. “Life has not gone well for them this year. It could be due to the loss of a family member or the loss of a job. Life hasn’t worked out for them this year, so the Blue Christmas service is a time for those people to come together in a sacred space to hear the Christmas story and to let them feel how they truly feel.”
