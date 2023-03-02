When a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit portions of Turkey and Syria in early February there was no way to know it would be one of the deadliest natural disasters the countries had ever seen.
And when a new, 6.4-magnitude quake hit days later it was hard to imagine conditions could get worse.
As of Wednesday, the earthquakes had killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria and left many more injured, tens of thousands missing and hundreds of thousands homeless, according to the United Nations.
Local houses of worship are asking the community to step up and help the survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquake and those that came after, bringing down whole apartments blocks in southern Turkey and further devastating Syrians who have endured years of war.
