Churches step up to help kids on Christmas

Christmas is a time for family, fun and fellowship. And for children, it's a day to find gifts under the Christmas tree.
But some kids may not have gifts or a tree at home for a variety of reasons. That is why area churches are doing their part to make sure as many children as possible have a real Christmas this year.
At Sacred Fire Church in Belleview, plans are ongoing for the annual Christmas Extravaganza for members of its Kids Church ministry. This year's gathering is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the church, 12226 U.S. Highway 301.
