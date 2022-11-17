Churches set table for community Thanksgiving dinner

At New Song Community Church in Lady Lake, Tom Ash is wrapping up preparations for a holiday tradition at the sanctuary — the community Thanksgiving dinner.
“My wife, Jean, and I have been doing this in Lady Lake for over 10 years,” the pastor said. “But the community Thanksgiving dinner has been part of our fabric longer than that — close to 40 years.”
New Song is one of a handful of area churches that are holding special Thanksgiving dinners. Some are exclusively for the church congregants and their guests, but there are others that are opening their doors to all.
