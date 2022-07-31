Churches resume programs for caregivers, those with dementia

After more than two years of cancellations and modifications because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Covenant United Methodist Church is relaunching its weekly programs for those dealing with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia as well as as their caregivers.
The weekly Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group and Alzheimer's Respite Care Group will both meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays beginning Thursday at New Covenant UMC, located at 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages.
