Churches plan worship schedule for Ash Wednesday

Father Ed Waters, of the Village Del Mar, spreads ashes on the forehead of Gloria Hart, of Freedom Pointe, during the Ash Wednesday prayer service on March 2, 2022, at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Feb. 22 is Ash Wednesday, and it marks the start of Lent in several Christian denominations. During Ash Wednesday, some Christians will attend a church service or prayer gathering to receive ash on their foreheads. The ash is traditionally made by burning palm leaves from the previous year’s Palm Sunday services.

The 40-day period of Lent runs through April 6. During this time, some Christians partake in fasting, reading daily devotionals and praying with a special Lenten calendar.

