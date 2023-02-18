Churches plan worship schedule for Ash Wednesday

Feb. 22 is Ash Wednesday, and it marks the start of Lent in several Christian denominations. During Ash Wednesday, some Christians will attend a church service or prayer gathering to receive ash on their foreheads. The ash is traditionally made by burning palm leaves from the previous year’s Palm Sunday services.
The 40-day period of Lent runs through April 6. During this time, some Christians partake in fasting, reading daily devotionals and praying with a special Lenten calendar.
