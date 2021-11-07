Churches offer classes for community

When the Rev. Dean Piper passed away last month, Hope Lutheran Church lost more than its pastoral coordinator of education.
Piper was the creator of "HOPE (Honor Our Priority to Education) University," the church's adult education program. His passing left a hole in the program.
"HOPE University was Dean's baby," said the Rev. Bruce Dillman, associate pastor at Hope Lutheran who now leads HOPE University. "He had a spreadsheet that was 15 pages long listing all the classes he taught over 17 years. He was still working on lesson plans and lectures until a few weeks before his passing."
