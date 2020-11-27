Churches modify angel, giving tree programs amid safety precautions

Several area churches are continuing Angel and Giving Tree programs to help those in need of assistance this holiday season, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led some houses of worship to make changes to the logistics of these programs.
New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages is not allowing congregants and others to select a tag from its “Christmas Wish Tree” this year due to coronavirus restrictions. But that doesn’t mean the church is not accepting donations.
“We are asking congregants this year to purchase a gift card or make a monetary donation to meet the needs of children in our community,” said Janine Rogers, director of missions and outreach for New Covenant UMC.
“The need is still there, especially with people losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis.”
