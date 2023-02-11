Churches marking Valentine’s Day with concerts, dances and more

Valentine’s Day is named for Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman saint who has become associated with love over the centuries, so it’s appropriate that local churches are celebrating the day and the saint with events for the community.
The Congregational Church in Summerfield marked Valentine’s Day with a special concert this past Wednesday.
“The show featured a host of favorites, including the Kevin O’Connell Trio, Nancy Scharff, Billie Thatcher, Pinky and Ben Simmons,” said the Rev. Jim Keough, of The Congregational Church.
