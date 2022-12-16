Churches helping kids, families in need this Christmas

Pastor Derrick West understands what it’s like not to have a merry Christmas.
“When I was growing up, my family struggled,” said the co-founder of Encounter Church in Wildwood. “I know what it’s like to not have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning or even have a tree for that matter.”
West and Encounter Church are looking to make a difference for children and their families who are struggling ahead of the holidays. The church will host its annual Christmas Encounter at 5 p.m. Sunday at Wildwood Community Center. It’s one of several churches doing what it can to make Christmas merrier for area kids.
This year’s Christmas Encounter welcomes hundreds of children and their families for food, fellowship and fun.
“The families eat a classic Christmas dinner, we sing songs and the children get to talk to Santa,” West said. “When all is said and done, every child will receive a Christmas gift.”
