Churches getting the word out the old-fashioned way

Every three months, Villagers and others within a few miles of the Chapel of Christian Faith should expect something in their mailbox.
“Come visit your neighborhood church,” it says in big block letters on the top of the flyer. Reverse the card, and there is information on service times, location and phone number for the Chapel.
In an age of social media and email, the Chapel is one of a few churches that uses old-fashioned mailers to get those from The Villages and neighboring communities interested in their houses of worship. And for the Chapel, the mailers are paying off.
The church sent out a batch of mailers just after Thanksgiving, said Jeanne Currie, Chapel of Christian Faith secretary.
“This year, we’ve had 431 people visit the Chapel of Christian Faith for the first time, an average of eight a week,” she said. “Of those, 43 have become regular church attendees.
