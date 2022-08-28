Churches donate to help Kentucky flood victims

Wendy Bustin was determined to help those affected by the summer floods in eastern Kentucky that left at least 39 people dead. And when Open Door Community Church in Summerfield made the call for donations and assistance for flood survivors more than a week ago, the community responded in droves.
"We had a man step up and offer to drive the truck carrying the supplies to Kentucky," said Bustin, who is an associate pastor at Open Door. "People from The Villages showed up with donations like tents, gift cards and household supplies. We had volunteers from nearby Gracepointe Church come down to help us fill the truck. This is truly a community effort."
Open Door Community volunteers headed out of Summerfield on Thursday night, arriving the next day at Kentucky Mountain Bible College in Jackson. The college's president, Rob Pocai, launched a fundraiser to benefit the flood victims of Breathitt County, Kentucky.
