Churches beginning to reopen for Sunday services

More area houses of worship will welcome back congregants with figurative open arms this weekend with indoor, in-person services. Oxford Assembly of God will host a live service at 10 a.m. Sunday at its sanctuary, 12114 N. U.S. Highway 301 in Oxford. Church Lead Pastor Derrel Strickland said Oxford Assembly of God is following the guidelines of Phase 1 of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s plan for reopening the state.
“Indoor seating at the church will be at 25% of capacity for Sunday’s service,” he said. “We are not encouraging congregants to come to the church if they are not well or do not feel comfortable to attend. We will continue our online options to allow people to attend church virtually.”
That philosophy is also being followed at Sacred Fire Church, which will host a Mother’s Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 12226 U.S. Highway 301 in Belleview. Senior Pastor Terry Reilly said Sacred Fire consulted federal and state guidelines, as well as officials from the Peninsular Florida District Council of the Assemblies of God, before making the decision to open its doors again.
