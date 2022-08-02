Church volunteers pack meals for kids

More than 100 volunteers walked into the multipurpose room at Live Oaks Community Church’s Woodridge campus in Oxford on July 26 on a mission. They were the first of eight groups that, over the next three days, would pack meals for Feed My Starving Children’s Crisis MobilePack. “Remember what you saw in orientation when it comes to packing, sealing and boxing,” said Devin Sikopich, a member of Feed My Starving Children’s Warehouse Crew who helped the volunteers with their questions. “It takes 36 sealed bags to fill a box, and when you fill a box, it’s time to celebrate.” Feed My Starving Children, a Christian nonprofit that provides for children and their families both in body and spirit around the world, asked Live Oaks Community to pack more than 272,000 meals for this Crisis MobilePack. The church and its mobilization pastor, Jim Erb, were up to the challenge.
“Our congregation has been donating to the Evangelical Free Church’s ReachGlobal Crisis Response to help meet the needs of Ukraine refugees,” Erb said. “But we’ve been asking what more we can do to help the people of Ukraine, as well as those suffering in Myanmar, Haiti, South Africa and elsewhere. This MobilePack is an answer.”
Over the course of three days and eight, two-hour shifts, volunteers followed the same routine. They scooped up portions of rice, dried vegetables, powdered soy and vitamins. The ingredients went through a funnel and into a MannaPack bag. The bag was then weighed, sealed and placed in a box for packaging as the cycle began anew.
“Each volunteer had to wash their hands and put on hairnets for safety reasons before entering the packing room,” Erb said. “We had hand-washing stations outside the room for volunteers to stay clean.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.