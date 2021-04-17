Church stained glass windows tell story

Stained glass windows have been synonymous with houses of worship for hundreds of years.
This style of window first came to prominence in European churches a thousand years ago as a way to teach those who could not read the main stories of the Bible, from Adam and Eve to the Resurrection of Jesus, according to the Catholic information website Aleteia. Such stained glass art is referred to in some religious circles as the “Poor Man’s Bible.”
Today, stained glass windows remain an important part of the architecture of many houses of worship, and sometimes they can tell a story about the religious house itself.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fruitland Park held its first service in 1886, and its main building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. It seems like just about everything inside the Holy Trinity Episcopal sanctuary has a story, particularly its iconic “Good Shepherd” window above the altar..
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.