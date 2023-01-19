Church’s food pack brings people together

It’s early Tuesday morning, and the parking lot of Christ Lutheran Church in Summerfield is full of vehicles. Inside the sanctuary, around 50 people are watching a presentation from Feed My Starving Children about the MobilePack they are about to work on.
“Does everyone like the hairnets we have to wear,” joked Lafawn Hughes, of Feed My Starving Children. “We’re working with food, so we have to be extra clean and sanitary.”
Christ Lutheran hosted its first Feed My Starving Children MobilePack on Monday and Tuesday. Church members have been enthusiastic participants in the MobilePacks at Live Oaks Community Church’s Woodridge Campus in Oxford.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.