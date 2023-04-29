Church restores 100-year-old New Jersey Altar

The altar behind Peter Hnat, of the Village of Calumet Grove, was originally designed for Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in New Jersey in 1924.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Peter Hnat has been a full-time resident of The Villages since last October and a snowbird for a dozen years before that. For the last few years, he’s been a parishioner at the Byzantine Catholic Community of The Villages.

“They were meeting at St. Alban’s Anglican in Lady Lake at the time, and my wife and I went to an Easter service there,” the Village of Calumet Grove resident said. “We became more active with the Byzantine Catholic Community when we moved to The Villages full-time.”

