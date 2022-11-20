Church preschool announces details of expansion plans

Ask Aimee Knoepfel what the highlight of the school day is at Amazing Grace Early Learning Center in Oxford, and the school director will say it’s when construction workers drop by to work on expanding the facility.
“The worker that uses the bulldozer has become quite the celebrity to the kids,” she said with a laugh. “In all of the classes, the kids look in awe at the crew members doing their work.”
It’s been quite busy at Amazing Grace Early Learning Center, an outreach of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. The preschool recently launched a project to expand the facility to add more space.
