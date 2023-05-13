Church members make space to socialize at Common Grounds

First Baptist Church of Wildwood had been dealing with a problem over the last several months. It was a good problem, but a problem nonetheless.
“We have two services on Sunday and, typically between services, we would have people congregate in our foyer to chat and catch up with one another,” said Debby Davis, the church’s publicity director. “At the same time, we had other congregants enter and exit the main sanctuary. That meant the occasional logjam in the lobby, and that can be frustrating to some.”
That got church members thinking about what to do to make things easier at the church while maintaining the friendly atmosphere that First Baptist Wildwood is known for. A few congregants, such as Pam Roethlisberger, proposed the idea of a coffee bar or church cafe.
