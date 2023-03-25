Church hosts Eucharistic Miracles exhibit

Ask Angelo Musone about why St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church hosted the “Vatican International Exhibition — the Eucharistic Miracles of the World” this month, and he will quickly get to the point.
“There is a revival ongoing in the Roman Catholic Church on Eucharistic adoration,” said the Village of Hacienda resident and member of Knights of Columbus Chapter 10034. “It’s a three-year global revival to help Catholics and others understand what Catholics believe.”
